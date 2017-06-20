Free opioid overdose reversal drug at meeting

Medford, Ore.– A local non profit looks to put a life saving drug in the hands of anyone who wants it. Naloxone can reverse the fatal effects of an opioid overdose and Max’s Mission wants to give out free naloxone kits to the community.
Julia Pinsky lost her son Max to an opioid overdose. It’s now her life’s work to prevent other families from going through the heartache she experienced.
“If you can avoid it by having something so amazing and simple why not,” asks Julia. “All these lives are worth saving.”
Tuesday June 20th from 7 – 9P.M. at the Medford Library on Central Avenue, Pinsky will host a community meeting to inform the public about naloxone and give out free kits with the drug. Everyone is welcome.
To learn more about Max’s Mission, follow this link to their website.
