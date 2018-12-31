Free rides offered by local towing company this New Year’s Eve

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local towing companies are doing their part to keep the streets safe from drunk drivers this New Year’s Eve.
Dick’s Towing and Star 24-hour Towing are both offering free rides home on the night of December 31, 2018. All it takes is a phone call, and likely a little patience. To reach Star Towing, call 541-772-3908, to reach Dick’s Towing call 541-772-4040.
The companies say the rides are being offered on a first come, first serve basis, and ask that you are patient as they plan for a lot of phone calls.
5 Star Taxi is also offering free rides home tonight for people who live in Medford. Drivers will pick you up anywhere within city limits and take you home anywhere within city limits. Just call 541-245-5555.
In northern California, AAA is taking action with its “Holiday Safe Ride” program to help cut down on drunk driving.
From 6 pm Monday until 6 am Tuesday, the company is offering safe-ride services for member and non-members alike.
The service is only available to people in Siskiyou, Modoc and Del Norte Counties. If you need a ride just call 855-2-TOW-2-GO, or 855- 286-9246.