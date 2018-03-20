Home
Free tax service for those who qualify

Free tax service for those who qualify

Local News Top Stories , , , , ,

Medford, Ore.- United Way is partnering with the Teresa McCormick Center to help those who qualify file their taxes for free.

The company is inviting anyone making $55,000 a year or less to schedule an appointment with one of its IRS certified preparers to help them go over their taxes.

“We want to offer it because getting your taxes done is very expensive,” Ashley Hughes, program manger said.

Hughes says it can save a family hundreds of dollars.

“Several families that we see need extra money to pay their bills to pay their rent. Rent is high in the Valley,” Hughes said. “Why spend $200 for someone to do your taxes when we can do them for free?”

Individuals making $66,000 or less also have the option of filing their taxes for free online at myfreetaxes.com.

The company has already helped more than 150 people file their taxes.

Make sure to bring social security cards and ID for everyone in the household, as well as your income information. The last day to use the service is April 13.

To schedule an appointment, contact Ashley Hughes at (541) 864-5098.

Karen Tang

NBC5 News reporter Karen Tang graduated from the University of Maryland with a degree in communications and a master’s in journalism.

Before coming to Medford, Karen was an intern at WUSA9 and NBC News Channel in Washington D.C.

During her time in Maryland, Karen was an NCAA Division I student-athlete on the Maryland gymnastics team. She competed against Big Ten universities and made the Big Ten All-Championship team.

When Karen isn’t reporting, she’s at the gym working out, taking pictures with her dog Boomer and searching for the best food in Southern Oregon.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics