Free tax service for those who qualify

Medford, Ore.- United Way is partnering with the Teresa McCormick Center to help those who qualify file their taxes for free.
The company is inviting anyone making $55,000 a year or less to schedule an appointment with one of its IRS certified preparers to help them go over their taxes.
“We want to offer it because getting your taxes done is very expensive,” Ashley Hughes, program manger said.
Hughes says it can save a family hundreds of dollars.
“Several families that we see need extra money to pay their bills to pay their rent. Rent is high in the Valley,” Hughes said. “Why spend $200 for someone to do your taxes when we can do them for free?”
Individuals making $66,000 or less also have the option of filing their taxes for free online at myfreetaxes.com.
The company has already helped more than 150 people file their taxes.
Make sure to bring social security cards and ID for everyone in the household, as well as your income information. The last day to use the service is April 13.
To schedule an appointment, contact Ashley Hughes at (541) 864-5098.