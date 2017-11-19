Free Thanksgiving dinner for those in need

Medford, Ore.– Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for what we have and give to others who may be less fortunate.
Held at St. Vincent De Paul, the First Presbyterian Church of Central Point sponsored a turkey dinner for those in need. It’s the 15th year of an annual free turkey dinner.
Patrons were served a warm meal along with lively music from the Old Time Fiddlers.
“I’ve always been a person concerned about hunger in the community and in the world,” said Pastor Terry Graunke of the First Presbyterian Church. “This is certainly a way to help those who have kind of a tough time, especially around the holidays, to have a good meal and a good time.”
The goal of the church was to feed 200 people at the event.