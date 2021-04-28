Free vaccination center still open in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. — Public health officials are encouraging Oregonians to get vaccinated as over a dozen counties, including Jackson, head back into the “Extreme Risk” category this Friday.
On April 27, state metrics triggered a push for 15 Oregon counties to move into the most restrictive COVID-19 risk category. This latest development has doctors encouraging residents to get vaccinated.
“If we want to get back to the things and people we love, the fastest way to do this is to get vaccinated,” said Jackson County Health Officer Dr. Jim Shames.
“The Jackson County Vaccination Equity Center is available to vaccinate anyone 16 years older. Appointments are not required to get vaccinated at this site,” said Tanya Phillips, Health Promotion Manager and Manager of the Walk-through Moderna site at the Vaccination Center at the Expo. “COVID-19 vaccinations are free; we do not ask for ID, proof of residency, or insurance. The Vaccination Equity Center is a safe place, accessible to all, regardless of legal status. Language interpreters and support for disabilities are available as well.”
The following options are available at the Jackson County Vaccination Equity Center at the Expo in Central Point:
- Walk-through Moderna site (for individuals 18 years and older)
- Vaccine: Moderna
- Operation hours: Monday-Friday 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
- No appointment required
- Drive-through Pfizer
- Vaccine: Pfizer
- Operation Hours: Sunday-Saturday
- Wednesday and Thursday 7:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
- All other days: 12:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- No appointment needed
The public can call 211-information with general questions.