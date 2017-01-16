Free wheelchair giveaway

Medford, Ore., — Two Rogue Valley families in need were given wheelchairs today– thanks a contest on Facebook.
It all started after a woman posted on the “Jackson County scanner Group” page — wanting to donate her late husband’s electric wheelchair to someone who needed it.
From there, two other electric scooters were donated.
So, admin on the Facebook page turned it into a contest — anyone could nominate someone who they thought needed one.
Shawn McLoughlin nominated his grandpa, Jim – after a stroke two years ago paralyzed the entire right side of his body.
“Are you surprised? About this? Yeah. Yes! It’s a nice looking chair.” said Jim.
“How does it make you feel that he won? Amazing. Were you surprised? Yeah!” said Shawn.
Jim is one of three winners receiving a wheelchair.
Two out of the three chairs were delivered today.