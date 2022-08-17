Free wildfire risk assessments available for Josephine County residents

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – If you live anywhere in Josephine County, you’re able to take advantage of a free program to assess your property’s wildfire risk.

The City of Grants Pass said Firewise Coordinator for Josephine County Rick McClintock will come out to any home or business in Josephine County to perform a property assessment and make any recommendations on how to reduce the risk of wildfire.

McClintock won’t issue a report of any kind, he’ll simply make recommendations to mitigate fire danger.

He said the two main steps people can take to protect their property during a fire are to keep roofs and rain gutters free of debris and remove any evergreen shrubs that might be against the building.

You can contact McClintock through email ([email protected]) or by calling 541-450-6212.