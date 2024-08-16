Friday August 19th is The Human Bean’s 11th Annual Food Drive Giveback

ASHLAND, Ore — The first Human Bean coffee stand popped up in Ashland in 2002. Since then, the company has grown to over 170 locations across 23 states. Today, Friday August 16th, all of those locations will be donating a dollar for every drink sold to local causes that fight hunger. Kathyn Braet and Rayna Warman stopped by Sunrise this morning to talk with Natalie Sirna about The Human Bean’s 11th annual Food Drive giveback.

Over the past 11 years, The Human Bean has been able to give back enough to provide over 179,000 meals for those in need. For fans of fall flavors, the timing couldn’t be better for this year’s event. The Human Bean just released their “Spice of Life” menu items for the 2024 fall season, including Pumpkin Snowy, Pumpkin Java Chip, and S’mores Mocha.

The Human Bean’s annual Food Drive giveback is happening at each Human Bean location all day today, Friday August 16th. One dollar from every drink purchased nationwide will go to fight local causes that fight hunger. Coming up in October will be their 19th annual “Coffee for a Cure” giveback. On Friday, October 18th, 100% of proceeds will go directly to the fight against breast cancer. For more information, and to stay up to date with all of The Human Bean’s givebacks, you can follow them on social media and visit their website.

