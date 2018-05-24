Friday is National Missing Children’s Day

MEDFORD, Ore. — May 25th is National Missing Children’s Day, a day that honors families who are searching for a child that has yet to come home.
The last time Vicki Kelly saw her 17-year-old son, Tommy, was in 1999. His body was found a year and a half later in a Medford orchard.
Her message to families waiting for their children to come home is, don’t give up hope.
“Unless you know differently, never give up hope,” said Vicki. “Children are found every day. It might not be today and it might not be tomorrow, but with each day, with each breath, you are one day closer to finding your child.”
Vicki says after Tommy’s body was found, she and her family were able to move on.
According to state police, there are currently over 400 missing children in Oregon.