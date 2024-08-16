Friday is The Human Bean’s 11th annual Food Drive Giveback

ASHLAND, Ore — The first Human Bean coffee stand popped up in Ashland in 2002. Since then, the company has grown to over 170 locations across 23 states. On Friday, August 16, all of those locations will be donating $1 for every drink sold to local causes that fight hunger. Kathryn Braet and Rayna Warman stopped by Sunrise this morning to talk with Natalie Sirna about The Human Bean’s 11th annual Food Drive Giveback.

Over the past 11 years, The Human Bean has been able to give back enough to provide over 179,000 meals for those in need. For fans of fall flavors, the timing couldn’t be better for this year’s event. The Human Bean just released its Spice of Life menu items for the 2024 fall season, including Pumpkin Snowy, Pumpkin Java Chip, and S’mores Mocha.

The Human Bean’s annual Food Drive Giveback is happening at each Human Bean location all day Friday. Coming up in October will be the company’s 19th annual Coffee for a Cure Giveback. On Friday, October 18, 100% of proceeds will go directly to the fight against breast cancer.

For more information, and to stay up to date with all of The Human Bean’s givebacks, you can follow the coffee company on social media and visit the official Human Bean website.

