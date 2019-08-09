Friday marks 5th anniversary of shooting death of Michael Brown

FERGUSON, Miss. (NBC) – On the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown’s death, his father wants the case reopened.
Brown is the unarmed black teenager from Ferguson, Missouri who was shot and killed in 2014 by a white police officer who claimed brown attacked him.
The officer was never charged and the deadly shooting sparked national protests and marked the beginning of the black lives matter movement.
It also led to days of unrest and rioting in Ferguson.
Friday, Brown’s father Michael Brown Senior, called on the St. Louis County prosecutor to reexamine the facts of the shooting.
“My son was murdered in cold blood with no remorse and no medical treatment,” Brown’s father said. “Mike laid in the street for four and a half hours. As he laid there he was dehumanized and disrespected.”
Brown Sr. added, “All the evidence on my son’s murder and the whole nation knows the truth. Yet this city still continues to do nothing so I am requesting for Wesley Bell to reopen this case.”