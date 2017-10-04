Friend of accused Aaron Friar killer speaks out

Medford, Ore.- 50 year old Medford resident Aaron Friar was found dead yesterday.
Three people are now facing charges in connection with his murder. Those three are friar’s teenage daughter, her boyfriend Gavin Macfarlane, and his friend Russell Jones.
Today NBC5 News spoke with Gavin Macfarlane’s former roommate and close friend who says that he’s shocked by the events of the last few days.
Macfarlane’s former roomate Kristopher Snow describes the couple as one that, “Hated being apart. It was kind of like that puppy love but it was also like true love.” He says they wanted to get married when Friar’s daughter turned 18.
The couple, Gavin Macfarlane and his 15 year old girlfriend, have been in a relationship since early this summer. Snow says they looked happy together and acted like any other couple.
Police say their relationship may have been the motive behind Aaron Friar’s murder. Yesterday Macfarlane, Friar’s 15 year old daughter, and 22 year old Russell Jones were arrested Monday on Barnett Road.
Today the three were being arraigned in court. Police say the three worked together to kill Friar and dump his body on East Antelope Road in Eagle Point.
After finding that out Kristopher Snow, who lived with Macfarlane, says he can’t believe what he’s hearing about his friend.
“I saw the full report and I was like, ‘Jeez it’s real.”
Snow welcomed Macfarlane in as his roommate, after Snow says Macfarlane’s stepfather kicked him out of his family home.
He says Macfarlane was a cool guy and he describes Friar’s daughter and Russell Jones as quiet.
According to Snow, Macfarlane and his girlfriend didn’t have any problems with her dad. He says they there troubles came from issue with Friar’s wife.
Snow thinks that those issues were a result of the couple’s three year age difference because he says Friar and his wife weren’t initially aware that Macfarlane was three years older.
Now the couple that Snow calls normal will see their future play out in court. Preliminary hearings for Gavin Macfarlane, Russell Jones, and Aaron Friar’s daughter are set for October 10th.
They remain in jail without bail.