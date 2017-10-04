Home
Friend of accused Aaron Friar killer speaks out

Friend of accused Aaron Friar killer speaks out

Local News Top Stories , , ,

Medford, Ore.- 50 year old Medford resident Aaron Friar was found dead yesterday.

Three people are now facing charges in connection with his murder. Those three are friar’s teenage daughter, her boyfriend Gavin Macfarlane, and his friend Russell Jones.

Emily Biehl

NBC5 News Reporter Emily Biehl graduated from Chapman University with a Bachelor’s degree in Television and Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Leadership Studies.

Emily interned at KNBC in Los Angeles and was a reporter and Executive Producer for Chapman News, Orange County’s only live newscast. She also recently produced a documentary about homelessness.

Emily loves baking, spending time with family and friends and telling people what animals they resemble!

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics