Friend of victim reacts to fatal shooting in Sunny Valley

Sunny Valley, Ore. — A Sunny Valley woman is behind bars accused of murder.
The charge stems from a shooting Wednesday night.
“It was kind of a shock to hear that he was killed” Catherine Criteser said.
Catherine Criteser couldn’t believe it when she got a phone call Wednesday night saying Randy Hummel had died.
He was a friend from her hometown of Sunny Valley that she had just seen a few days ago.
“I saw him on Sunday, yeah… the first time I had seen him in years,” Criteser said.
According to Sergeant Jeff Proulx with Oregon State Police, Hummel was found dead at a residence off Placer Road after Josephine County deputies and Oregon State Police responded to a 911 call of a shooting.
That’s when they called the Josephine County Major Crime Response Team involving the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, detectives and the District Attorney’s Office.
Based on interviews and evidence on the property, police arrested Sunny Valley resident Amber Sells.
“They filed charges, arrested her and lodged her in Josephine County Jail on murder,” Sergeant Proulx said.
Police believe Sells was the daughter of Hummel’s friend.
As the investigation is ongoing, police say at this point the motive behind the shooting is still unknown.
I talked to several neighbors in the area.
They say they hear gunshots all the time and didn’t suspect anyone was shot.
They say what they heard last night was one shot fired followed by another a minute later.