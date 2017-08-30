Friend speaks out about suspect of Central Point homicide

Central Point, Ore. — A friend of a Central Point woman now in jail has some insight in a homicide investigation where the husband was found dead.
Police have identified the victim as 70-year-old Terry Richards.
They aren’t saying how he died, but are calling it a homicide.
His wife, Louise, is facing charges in his death.
Police say the two were married and going through a divorce.
Gold Hill resident Tim Murray has been friends with Louise Richards for five years.
He says he was completely shocked to find out what police say happened Monday.
“She’s a hard worker caring person. I never heard her yell or scream or get mad at anyone,” Murray said.
While Richards was facing a judge Tuesday for charges of murder, Murray was speaking in support of a friend he says he knows has a big heart.
“I don’t know how this transpired or how she did it, but she’s not somebody that’d just hurt somebody like this. has to be a reason,” Murray said.
Richards will be arraigned on murder charges on Friday.
Meanwhile, Murray has been trying to imagine what could have happened.
“Good people do bad things or have to sometimes… ya know you’re forced to and I feel like she was forced to do whatever necessary to keep herself safe,” Murray said.
He says Louise was having problems with her husband for the last few years and he says she told him Terry had threatened her with a gun.
“She was afraid to go to sleep at night” Murray said.
Murray says Louise bought a gun this past year to protect herself.
He speculates it could have been used in self-defense.
“She didn’t want a gun, but she felt she had to get one to feel safe,” Murray said.
If convicted Richards could spend life behind bars.
Murray says he’ll do everything he can to keep that from happening.
“She’s not a killer. And I want to help her if I can,” Murray said.
Murray says there have been several calls to police when he says terry would try to hurt Louise.
NBC5 News reached out to Central Point police to confirm, but have yet to hear back.