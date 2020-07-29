Frontier Conference holds coaches meeting

The Frontier Conference, home to Southern Oregon University football, held a zoom call for coaches Tuesday.
Each coach had 5 minutes to express their thoughts and concerns about the looming 2020 football season.
Raiders head coach Charlie Hall used his time to applaud the conference on its safety precautions.
However, he worries the seasons cancellation would have a huge impact on SOU seniors.
“Its one of the hardest things I’ve had to deal with and conversations to have with these players about what to do. To think about prematurely leaving the game, and the consternation that goes around that really pains me,” says Charlie Hall, SOU football coach.
SOU Football is still scheduled to have an 8 game season beginning September 12th.
All other fall sports at the university have been postponed to 2021.
