Frozen fruit recalled due to possible listeria contamination

(CNN) Fruit smoothie lovers may want to check their freezers.

The USDA says Sunrose Growers has recalled frozen fruit products sold at select stores nationwide over concerns about possible listeria contamination.

At issue is the frozen pineapple used in the products.

According to the recall, a third-party supplier provided the pineapple and it has the potential to be contaminated with listeria.

Officials say no illnesses have been reported.

The products were distributed to several chain retailers across the country including Walmart Whole Foods, Trader Joe’s and Target.

Many of the products were sold under the stores’ private-label brands.

They were distributed between fall 2022 and this week.

The FDA advises if you still have these products, do not use them. Instead, throw them away or return them to the store for a full refund.

For more information about the affected products, visits the FDA’s website.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.