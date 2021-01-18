Frustration surrounds vaccine rollout as death toll approaches 400,000

People nationwide are having a hard time just getting one vaccine while others are not getting their critical second dose.
And now in California, there’s a scare involving a large number of vaccines.
Overnight, California reached an unwanted milestone, becoming the first state to pass three million COVID cases.
Health officials there are investigating a large batch of Moderna vaccines after a “higher than usual” number of “severe allergic reactions” at a San Diego clinic.
330,000 doses of those vaccines have already been distributed to nearly 300 providers statewide who are now being asked to delay using the shots.
Meanwhile, the nation’s demand for the COVID vaccine is unrelenting while the distribution of the highly sought-after shot is falling far short.
Much of the anger is directed at the Trump administration’s failure to provide the stockpile of vaccines it promised
Dr. Sanjay Gupta said, “The fact that we’ve under-delivered to so many states on the second dose is deeply concerning.”
In Florida, the Department of Health says more than 40,000 people who received their first vaccine dose failed to show up for the second.
By Inauguration Day, the COVID death toll could reach 400,000.
At the current rate, health officials fear we could reach a half million deaths by February.
President-elect Biden promised 100 million doses in his first 100 days.
NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci said, “The feasibility of his goal is absolutely clear, there’s no doubt about that, that that can be done.”