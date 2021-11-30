FTC asking companies for docs on supply chain issues

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The Federal Trade Commission is investigating supply chain disruptions.

The anti-trust watchdog wants to know whether anti-competitive practices are raising prices.

The FTC is ordering Amazon, Walmart, Kroger, Procter and Gamble, Tyson, Kraft HEINZ, and other major retailers to turn over information about their ability to obtain and deliver goods.

The companies have 45 days to respond.

A trade group for independent grocery stores is praising the FTC’s inquiry.

It says the supply chain issues have impacted their stores and customers more than giants like Kroger and Walmart.