FTC investigates e-cig companies

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – As the death toll from vaping continues to rise, the Federal Trade Commission will now study e-cigarette manufacturer’s sales, advertising and promotional methods.
Orders were sent to Juul, RJ Reynolds, Fontem US, Logic Technology, Nu Mark and Njoy.
The FTC wants to better understand the rapid growth of the e-cigarette market between 20-15 and 20-18.
The FTC will examine information about product flavors and placement as well as marketing for websites and social media platforms.