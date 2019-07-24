Home
FTC levies $5 billion fine against Facebook

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – Federal regulators fined Facebook $5 billion for privacy violations.

The Federal Trade Commission investigated Facebook after learning Cambridge Analytica had gathered details on nearly 87 million Facebook accounts without permission.

In addition to the fine, the FTC is requiring Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to personally certify the company’s compliance with privacy programs.

Zuckerberg could face civil or criminal penalties for false certifications.

The $5 billion fine is the largest ever placed on a tech company by the Federal Trade Commission.

The business made almost $56 billion dollars last year.

