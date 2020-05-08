Home
FTC: Medford business must stop COVID-19 claims

FTC: Medford business must stop COVID-19 claims

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Federal Trade Commission sent a letter to several oregon businesses, including one in southern Oregon, for allegedly making unsupported health claims related to COVID-19.

According to Portland NBC affiliate KGW, ‘Holistic Health Acupuncture’ in Medford and a couple other Oregon businesses received the letter.

The government agency says there’s no scientific evidence the treatments or products the companies are advertising work.

Several businesses across the country have received letters for treatments that include Chinese herbal medicine, music therapy, and homeopathic treatments and shields said to boost people’s immune systems.

We reached out to the business on Thursday and they have not called back.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »