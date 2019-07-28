Fuels reduction slowed one acre fire near I-5

CENTRAL POINT, Ore.– A small fire near the southbound lane of I-5 just outside of Central Point shut down one lane for an hour Saturday afternoon.
The one-acre fire was suppressed relatively quickly by crews after it was first reported around noon. According to firefighters, the area had fuels reduction work conducted on it earlier in the year. This made it easier to handle and prevented the fire from becoming bigger than it could have been.
“It’s really a testament that if you’re able to clear your property and do that fuels reduction before wildfire season like we promote every year it really can make a difference,” said Ashley Blakely, Jackson County Fire District #3.
Crews continued to mop up several hours after the fire was contained to ensure no hot spots were left. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.