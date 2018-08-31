Fugitive arrested in Grants Pass neighborhood

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A wanted man was arrested after a pursuit and extensive search in Grants Pass.
According to the Grants Pass Department of Public Safety, at about 12:50 a.m. Friday, an officer pulled over a red Ford pickup truck on Southeast 7th Street. It was determined the vehicle had been stolen out of Sweet Home.
The officer reportedly told the driver, later identified as 31-year-old Salem resident Cody Dorman, he was under arrest. However, Dorman drove away. Officers chased the vehicle, but they terminated the pursuit out of concern for public safety.
Police said they eventually found the truck abandoned at the end of Southwest Larch Road and Southwest Balsom Drive. Officers surrounded the area, establishing a perimeter as a K9 unit was deployed to find Dorman.
At about 7:45 a.m. Dorman was found hiding in the backyard of a residence on Southwest Bridge Street. He was taken into custody without incident.
GPDPS said Dorman was wanted in Marion County for aggravated theft, identity theft and felon in possession of a firearm. After the arrest in Grants Pass, Dorman gained new charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, escape in the third degree and attempting to elude police. He was lodged in the Josephine County Jail.