Fugitive shooting suspect behind bars in Jackson County

MEDFORD, Ore. – Police are releasing more details following a November 2017 shooting in Medford.
NBC5 News reported a shooting may have occurred on November 8, 2017, in the area of Foothills Road and Caperna Drive. At the time, police didn’t name a suspect. They only said there was a search warrant executed in connection with a possible shooting and a male was taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds.
On February 9, 2018, the Medford Police Department released more details about the incident.
According to MPD, Terell Stembridge met at the 25-year-old victim’s residence to exchange cash for marijuana. During that meeting, Stembridge pulled out a .40 caliber handgun, pointed it at the victim and threatened to kill him. Stembridge then ordered the victim to put marijuana in a bag.
Police said the victim fought back, grabbing the gun held by Stembridge. Three rounds were fired, striking the victim three times. The victim retrieved his own .45 caliber handgun and fired back at Stembridge, but no rounds struck him. Stembridge was able to get away with the marijuana.
The victim drove himself to the hospital where he immediately underwent surgery for what police called “life threatening injuries.”
Investigators were eventually able to identify Stembridge as a suspect in the armed robbery. He was indicted by a Jackson County Grand Jury on November 14, 2017 and charged with attempted murder, assault in the first degree and robbery in the first degree. A nationwide warrant was issued for his arrest.
MPD said on December 12, Stembridge was arrested in Baltimore, Maryland. He was handed over to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on February 8, 2018.
According to investigators, it’s likely Stembridge stole the marijuana so he could sell it illegally on the East Coast.
Stembridge remains behind bars in the Jackson County Jail.