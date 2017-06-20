Home
Full line-up for Country Crossings Music Festival

Full line-up for Country Crossings Music Festival

Local News Top Stories , , , , , , ,

Central Point, Ore. – The organizers of the upcoming Country Crossings Music Festival have released their full line-up of artists appearing on three stages in Central Point between July 27 and 30.
The following is a list of artists slated to appear at the Sunrise Stage:

  • Ashley McBride
  • Walker McQuire
  • Tyler Rich
  • Troy Cartwright
  • Deborah Allen
  • Temecula Road
  • Mitchell Tenpenny
  • Travis Denning
  • Alex Williams
  • Josh Phillips
  • Adam Sanders
  • OSMR
  • Walker Hayes
  • Colin Elmore and the Danville Train
  • Ben Rue

The following artists will appear at the Boxcar Stage:

  • Brewers Grade
  • Hailey Verhaalen
  • Melissa Mickelson
  • Fogline
  • Line Dancing with Ashley & Leif
  • Jessie Leigh
  • The Easy Leaves
  • The Brothers Reed
  • California Country
  • Bri Marie
  • Jimmy Stare
  • Matia
  • Johnny Young Band

Artists appearing at the festival on the Main Stage:

  • Jake Owen
  • Luke Bryan
  • Chris Stapleton
  • Keith Urban
  • Lee Brice
  • Billy Currington
  • Brett Eldredge
  • Dan + Shay
  • William Michael Morgan
  • Maddie & Tae
  • Kane Brown
  • Josh Abbot Band
  • Jackson Michelson
  • Bailey Bryan
  • Smithfield
  • Jackie Lee

To get tickets, visit http://www.cxfest.com

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics