Full line-up for Country Crossings Music Festival

- Ashley McBride
- Walker McQuire
- Tyler Rich
- Troy Cartwright
- Deborah Allen
- Temecula Road
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Travis Denning
- Alex Williams
- Josh Phillips
- Adam Sanders
- OSMR
- Walker Hayes
- Colin Elmore and the Danville Train
- Ben Rue
The following artists will appear at the Boxcar Stage:
- Brewers Grade
- Hailey Verhaalen
- Melissa Mickelson
- Fogline
- Line Dancing with Ashley & Leif
- Jessie Leigh
- The Easy Leaves
- The Brothers Reed
- California Country
- Bri Marie
- Jimmy Stare
- Matia
- Johnny Young Band
Artists appearing at the festival on the Main Stage:
- Jake Owen
- Luke Bryan
- Chris Stapleton
- Keith Urban
- Lee Brice
- Billy Currington
- Brett Eldredge
- Dan + Shay
- William Michael Morgan
- Maddie & Tae
- Kane Brown
- Josh Abbot Band
- Jackson Michelson
- Bailey Bryan
- Smithfield
- Jackie Lee
To get tickets, visit http://www.cxfest.com