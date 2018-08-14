Fundraising effort keeps Klamath Falls youth center open

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Funding for the I.Y.S. youth center on East Main Street in Klamath Falls ran out earlier this year.
“Integral Youth Services, or I.Y.S., is a non-profit that works with at-risk youth,” explained I.Y.S. Interim Executive Director Larry Zeilstra.
The center is located just across from Mills Elementary School.
Zeilstra said the center gets a lot of use. “We get about 50, 60 kids on average each day.”
The kids get a USDA approved meal, help with homework, and a safe place to play.
It costs about $10,000 a month to keep the center open.
“I was in total shock how much the community wanted the youth center to stay open,” noted Zeilstra on the fundraising effort. “And we raised $120,000.”
But, Zeilstra points out the funding is only a temporary fix. “We’re stable funding for this year – after this year, we have to do it again.”
But for now, the kids are happy the center is still open.
The youth center plans to host an ‘appreciation event’ this fall to thank the community for their support.
You can learn more about Integral Youth Services, and the youth center at: www.iyskfalls.org
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.