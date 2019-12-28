Fund set up to help family who lost everything in Christmas Eve house fire

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A family in Grants Pass who lost their home and pets in a fire on Christmas Eve is receiving some help thanks to the community.
Friends of the family said a grandmother raising five children lived at the home. They’re in need of clothes and other essential items. An account has been set up at Rogue Credit Union for anyone who wants to help.
“They only had the clothes on their backs, lost their animals, whatever you guys can all do to reach out and help out this family, they’ll be really appreciative,” Cynthia Nehf, a family friend.
If you’d like to make a donation, you can go to any local Rogue Credit Union branch and make a donation to ‘Lori Mcintosh’.
Fire officials said the home is a complete loss. Crews are waiting to get the home stabilized before they can go in and investigate what caused the fire.
