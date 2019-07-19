Funding woes force closure of Klamath Falls youth center

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A youth center in Klamath Falls that’s been operating since 2002 will be closing at the end of summer.
Carmen Pena serves as manager of the Integral Youth Services (IYS) Youth Center on East Main Street.
Pena said she’s worked with a lot of kids at the center over the past 9 years. “A lot of them have come back and done their senior project, coming back with kids of their own.”
However, the youth center will be closing on August 23rd.
“Funding.” explained Integral Youth Services Executive Director Larry Zeilstra. “Bottom line is the funding has never been consistent, and it has been just going down.”
A community fund drive last year helped raise $120,000 to keep the facility open, but those funds are now gone.
“It’s time for us to find a different need to fill,” Craig Schuhmann, IYS Outreach Program Director said. “We know it’s here in the community, we will stay in this community. IYS owns this building, and we’re looking at other options.”
At its peak, 70 to 80 kids a day came to the youth center. Those numbers have dwindled to 25 or 30 a day, due in large part to a new Klamath Falls City Schools after-school program.
Pena says she’ll miss managing the youth center. “Being here for 9 years, I learned a lot of patience and perseverance, and I’ve really grown to like hanging out with kids and being a good positive role model for them.”
While the youth center is closing, Integral Youth Services will continue a variety of other program.
Those include a free summer lunch offering, the Exodus House youth shelter, and homeless education and life skills programs.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.