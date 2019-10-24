Funeral held for for woman killed by Texas officer

DALLAS, Texas (KXAS) – Family and friends said goodbye to a Texas woman who was killed in her own home by a Fort Worth police officer.
Mourners gathered at Atatiana Jefferson‘s casket inside a Dallas church. They allowed the media to witness their private goodbyes before Thursday’s funeral service.
A Fort Worth police officer, responding to a welfare check, shot and killed Jefferson, 28, as she played video games with her 8-year-old nephew.
Thursday’s service will honor Jefferson’s life.
Concord Church Senior Pastor Bryan Carter said, “Amidst this great injustice, more than anything else, today we want people to remember her life, to remember the impact that she had, to remember the type of person that she was. To remember that she was a loving person, a smart person, a caring person, a gentle person, a person that was loved by her family and her friends. Today is about celebrating her life.”
The former Fort Worth police officer who killed Jefferson is charged with murder.