Funeral held for George Floyd

HOUSTON, Texas (NBC) – 14-days after George Floyd died, thousands of people in Texas lined up to pay their respects before a private funeral as the former officer charged with his murder made his first appearance in court.
Thousands, including Texas Governor Greg Abbott, payed their respects to George Floyd. Abbot said, “George Floyd has not died in vain, his life will be a living legacy.”
Most never knew him but were touched by his story. For hours they came, all wearing masks and observing social distance measures while moving through the sanctuary to pause in solidarity.
It was a bittersweet return to Floyd’s childhood home of Houston after a public memorial service over the weekend drew thousands more to Raeford, North Carolina where he was born.
Latonya Floyd is Floyd’s sibling. She said, “I hope that this stops violent police officers doing the things they’re doing.”
In Minneapolis Monday, a judge set bail at $1 million for Derek Chauvin, the former officer seen in that now infamous video.
Floyd mourner Kelvin Sherrod said, “It’s not enough for them to just be charged. We need a conviction. We need to show no one is above the law.”
Governor Abbot said, “George Floyd is going to change the arc of the future of the United States.”
Now, after two weeks of heartbreak and a country seemingly torn by protest, it’s a hope shared across the nation.
After Tuesday’s private funeral service, George Floyd with be laid to rest beside his mother in Pearland, Texas.
The next hearing date for Derek Chauvin is set for June 29th.