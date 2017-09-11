FurnARTure auction to benefit The Studio at Living Opportunities

Medford, Ore.- Furniture, home decor and art brought out more than 100 people on Sunday for an annual auction.
The 8th annual furnARTure silent auction will benefit The Studio at Living Opportunities.
The auction showcased pieces from around the community as well as the studio artists. Living Opportunities staff says The Studio is a creative space for people with developmental and intellectual disabilities to learn about music and art.
“The most important thing is the public awareness,” said Dan Mish, director of The Studio. “And know what our mission is and what our passion is to bring art and music to the entire community.”
Organizers are expecting to raise about $55,000 to help support The Studio at Living Opportunities.