Furniture donations for fire victims collected by Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity

MEDFORD, Ore. – Starting Monday, Rogue Valley Habitat for Humanity will be collecting furniture donations for fire victims.
The nonprofit says the items need to be in “very good condition.” The following furniture is currently being accepted:
- Dressers
- Couches
- Recliners
- Chairs
- Dining table sets
- Lamps
- End tables
- Coffee tables
- Bunk beds
Donations can be made Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the administration office on South Pacific Highway.
Families that lost furniture to fires can email [email protected] or call 541-779-1983. Once enough items have been collected, families will be contacted with a time for them to pick up furniture.