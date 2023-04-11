PHOENIX, Ore. – A group of young chefs in the Phoenix-Talent School District kicked it up a notch.

Eight students from 3rd to 5th grades participated in the Future Chef’s National Challenge at Phoenix High School.

The competition was designed to educate kids about healthy eating habits.

“Well, its really fun you get to interact with things and it really gets to off the couch and actually get you to do stuff”, said Tj Geyer.

“I was really excited that i got to come here today and bake and to the competition.”, said Zayne Shinkle.

Judges rated the young chefs based on taste presentation, originality and of course kid friendliness.

4th grader Nataly Flores from Phoenix Elementary took 1st place for her Butterfly Cycle Fruit Salad.

Fellow 4th grader Rosie Harvey from Talent Elementary was the people’s choice winner with her Summer Garden Pasta.

