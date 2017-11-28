What the future holds for River Road Reserve

Grants Pass, Ore.- The City of Grants Pass, might be putting a large piece of land on the market. It purchased River Road Reserve a decade ago with the hope of building a gathering spot for the community. Now, after a decade of going unused, the City of Grants Pass is thinking on the land’s future.
The unused, open area covers 210 acres. All of which are owned by the city.
“It is a land of opportunities,” Assistant City Manager David Reeves says, “Some of them current. Others are opportunities for the future. ”
The city says it’s time to figure out what to do with the open land. And there are restrictions on what can be done.
“This is exclusive farm use land and so it needs to remain in pretty low impact uses. So there’s never going to be houses or hotels or high impact urban uses in this area,” Reeves says.
There are some definite no’s for the future of the land. However, there are also some options that have major potential.
Currently, the only definite change to the land is a fence.
‘”If we put a fence in here and we’re planning on doing so, that fence will be here for the life of the property,” Reeves explains.
While the future of the rest of the land remains up for discussion by the city one thing is for sure- River Road Reserve isn’t being sold.