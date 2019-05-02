Future of Lithia Park laid out in master plan draft

ASHLAND, Ore. – The vision for Lithia Park over the next 100 years has been outlined in a 100-page plan.
The draft park master plan is now available on the city’s website.
Lithia Park was one of the first landscapes to be listed in the national register of historic places in Oregon and people have been coming to Ashland to enjoy it for more than a century.
The plan aims to preserve all the things people love about the park but also make subtle changes to address the needs of the flora and fauna and increase accessibility.
Just a few of the dozens of recommendations include removing the Granite Street dam, getting rid of invasive vegetation, and implementing established and named loop trails.
If you want to weigh in on the plans, visit https://bit.ly/2JbBNVI
You can share your thoughts through the end of May.