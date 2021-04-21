G.P.H.S. Band receives award for Almeda Fire relief efforts

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — The Grants Pass High School Band received an award for generosity in the wake of the devastating Almeda Fire.
Phoenix High School Assistant Principal Dave Ehrhardt wrote, “In the aftermath of the fires, many groups reached out to provide support to the students and staff of the Phoenix–Talent School District. One of the first groups we heard from was the Grants Pass High School Band. A few days later, an armada of vehicles from Grants Pass was at our school. They brought each of our students multiple gift bags and a wide variety of thoughtful items. Even more importantly, they brought them hope and the idea that someone truly cared about them in the midst of this tragedy.”
In recognition of their effort, the band was given a “National High School Heart of the Arts Award” by the National Federation of State High School Associations.
“We are proud of our students for their awareness of what people in their community were experiencing and their enthusiasm for wanting to help however they could,” Band Director Lewis Norfleet said. “It will be quite the celebration when the Phoenix band returns to the field atPNW (hopefully in 2021!), and we have a chance to cheer them on.”
For more information on the National High School Heart of the Arts Award, visit the National Federation of State High School Associations.