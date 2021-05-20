G.P.H.S. educator named Southern Oregon Teacher of the Year

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – A Grants Pass High School educator was named Southern Oregon Teacher of the Year.
GPHS history teacher Lois MacMillan is one of 16 regional winners in Oregon being celebrated for their outstanding leadership and impact, the Oregon Department of Education said.
“Lois has a student centered classroom that focuses on incorporating all learning styles,” Grants Pass High School Principal Ryan Thompson said. “She is a rare teacher who has taught at elementary, middle, and high school level. This shows in her teaching, as she can accommodate all levels of learning within the classroom and challenge students to accelerate to higher levels of learning.”
MacMillan and her fellow winners will each receive a $500 cash prize and will be in the running for 2022’s Teacher of the Year, which will be announced this fall.
The Grants Pass School District said this is the second year in a row a District 7 teacher has been named Southern Oregon Teacher of the Year.