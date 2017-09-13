G.P. In-N-Out location won’t feature iconic palm trees

Grants Pass, Ore. – The new Grants Pass In-N-Out will reportedly be forgoing one of their trademark design elements.
The burger chains’ iconic crossed palm trees will not be planted in front of the building, according to the Grants Pass and Josephine County Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber said the palm trees aren’t tolerant of Oregon’s weather.
“They tried them in Medford and they just end up looking really bad as they deteriorate,” Chamber representatives wrote.
According to a Huffington Post article, contrary to popular belief the trees aren’t a biblical reference.
They’re actually a reference to the favorite film of founder Harry Snyder, It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad World. The film featured treasure buried under four crossed palms.
While the restaurant is under construction, the hiring process has ongoing. You can submit an application for store associate or custodial associate here: https://wfa.kronostm.com/index.jsp?locale=en_US&INDEX=0&applicationName=InNOutBurgerNonReqExt&LOCATION_ID=79444636187&SEQ=locationDetails