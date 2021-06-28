G.P. school board to discuss controversial statements from educators

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – The Grants Pass school board will consider recommendations by the superintendent to terminate two district employees for alleged violation of district policies in mid-July.
The district hired a private investigator to look at comments made by North Middle School’s Assistant Principal Rachel Damiano and 7th-grade teacher Katie Medart this past spring.
NBC5 reported months ago that the two women were sharing their personal beliefs on proposed LGBTQ+ legislation at both the state and federal level on the internet.
Some are calling the comments made by the educators insensitive and are asking for the school district to fire them.
The educators, who were put on administrative leave during the investigation, said they were expressing their personal opinions for “pragmatic, loving, and inclusive verbiage adjustments.”
We told you earlier this month that the two educators filed a lawsuit against the district in federal court. They are suing over alleged First Amendment violations including freedom of speech and religion.
The suit also said school district officials knew about the “I Resolve” movement and it wasn’t an issue until after the videos went viral.
The meetings, which are scheduled for 3:00 and 5:00 pm on July 15th, will be open for the public to view over Zoom at the educators’ request.
The district has repeatedly declined comment since first telling us it is “committed to providing welcoming and safe learning environments for all students, including our LGBTQ students.”