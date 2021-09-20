Gabby Petito’s body likely found, fiancé missing

FBI investigators announced a body was discovered in the Grand Teton National Forest, saying it could be Petito.
FBI Denver Supervisory Special Agent Charles Jones explained, “Human remains were discovered consistent with the description of Gabrielle ‘Gabby’ Petito. Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100% that we found gabby but her family has been notified of this discovery.”
Petito disappeared on a cross-country drive with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, last month. The couple documented their journey on social media, posting photos and videos of their trip starting in July from Long Island, New York with plans to end in Oregon in October. But Petito’s family says they lost contact with her at the end of August.
About two weeks after, police in Moab, Utah responded to a report of disorderly conduct between the couple. After the incident, police filed a report saying Petito and Laundrie “engaged in some sort of altercation.” No charges were filed.
Laundrie returned to Florida without her on September 1. Ten days later, Petito was reported missing.
Joseph Petito is Gabby Petito’s father. He said, “My gut tells me that something bad happened, and I’m never going to be able to hold my baby girl again.”
Now, the search is on for Laundrie, who has disappeared.
Federal and local authorities launched a massive effort looking for the 23-year-old at a nature reserve just outside North Port, Florida.
Laundrie’s parents said Friday they last saw him on Tuesday.
North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor said, “His family says this is a place that he frequents and they believe this is the place that he came.”
Petito’s family shared their grief overnight with her father tweeting a photo of his daughter, writing: “She touched the world.”
In the meantime, the FBI is still looking for any leads about Petito’s disappearance.
Special Agent Jones said, “This is an active investigation, so we ask that everyone maintain distance from law enforcement personnel and equipment, vehicles and lawful activity for their own safety as well as respect for our work and privacy for Gabby’s family.”
An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday and the FBI said a cause of death has not yet been determined.