Home
Gag order issued to officials over cancer-causing chemical findings

Gag order issued to officials over cancer-causing chemical findings

News Regional , ,

LEBANON, Ore. –

According to Oregonlive, a gag order is keeping quiet Oregon state officials who say they found high levels of a cancer causing chemical near a batter plant. Public court documents show that state regulator’s found high levels of the chemical  trichloroethylene.They say it was found around Entek International, a battery parts maker in Lebanon, Oregon.

According to the publication, a judge has restrict state health and environmental officials from discussing the case until they prove a law is broken. Oregonlive writes that Entek says their emissions are within limits.

Jennifer Elliott

Jennifer Elliott anchors the primetime newscast FOX26 First News at Ten on NBC5’s partner station, KMVU/FOX26. She also reports for NBC5 News.

Jennifer began her career at NBC5 News in 2011 as a production assistant. Raised in Southern Oregon, she studied voice and piano while attending South Medford High School.

After graduating from Brigham Young University-Idaho, she returned home and added organ playing to her music repertoire. In addition to her musical talents, Jennifer is an award winning artist.

She has also co-hosted Southern Oregon’s Got Talent, the area’s premiere talent show. Jennifer is married and the mother of two young sons who keep her busy and very happy.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics