Gag order issued to officials over cancer-causing chemical findings

LEBANON, Ore. –
According to Oregonlive, a gag order is keeping quiet Oregon state officials who say they found high levels of a cancer causing chemical near a batter plant. Public court documents show that state regulator’s found high levels of the chemical trichloroethylene.They say it was found around Entek International, a battery parts maker in Lebanon, Oregon.
According to the publication, a judge has restrict state health and environmental officials from discussing the case until they prove a law is broken. Oregonlive writes that Entek says their emissions are within limits.
