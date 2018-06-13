Garage catches fire in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A huge plume of smoke was spotted in east Medford Wednesday.
Arlene Parker was at work Wednesday afternoon when her daughter called about a fire close to their home on Berrydale Avenue. “When I got that phone call my heart just shrink… just sank,” Parker said. “I came running and the kids had the dogs on leashes ready to go at any time.”
She wasn’t the only one outside watching all the commotion. Six fire engines arrived at the scene to discover a family’s garage caught fire and was spreading quickly. Firefighters said their first priority was to not let the fire spread to other homes.
The fire was put out within minutes. Crews said it’s the best of possible outcomes, especially at the start of fire season when landscaping, grass and homes are more vulnerable because it’s hot and dry.
Family members didn’t want to go on camera, but they did say they were shaken-up but happy to be safe.