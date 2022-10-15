Garage fire contained in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Medford Fire Department responded to a single-structure fire on Highcrest Drive on October 15th.

Medford Fire says they got a 911 call from neighbors saying they saw smoke coming out of a detached garage.

Firefighters say when they arrived on the scene they saw a big column of smoke coming from the garage. Firefighters say the garage was heavily damaged in the fire.

“Our most valuable asset is our community members our people, so we are mostly concerned about the fact that they didn’t get injured at any point during this, and that they have a support system around them to deal with it,” said Jason John, Battalion Chief with Medford Fire Department.

Firefighters say they were able to quickly take control of the situation and kept the fire from spreading to other buildings and vegetation in the area.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.