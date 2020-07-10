Home
'Garden of giving' at local hospital



COVID-19 has been hard on many people just trying to get by. Volunteers at a local hospital are working hard so people who are less fortunate can have access to fresh food.

“It’s always been something we’ve been sending off to charity,” said Lila Farney, the garden coordinator at Providence Medical Center. She volunteers several hours of her time in the garden each week to help others. Last year, with the help of several volunteers, they donated over 500 pounds of fresh produce to local charities. This year, as the need has skyrocketed locally during the pandemic, they’re hoping for even larger harvest.

Their first harvest this year “was about 15 pounds total,” according to Farney. That harvest went to Hearts with a Mission. The produce from the garden is distributed among five different charities. 

Right now they’re harvesting about once a week but Farney says once the tomatoes ripen, they’ll be able to harvest daily.

