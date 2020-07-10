‘Garden of giving’ at local hospital

COVID-19 has been hard on many people just trying to get by. Volunteers at a local hospital are working hard so people who are less fortunate can have access to fresh food.
“It’s always been something we’ve been sending off to charity,” said Lila Farney, the garden coordinator at Providence Medical Center. She volunteers several hours of her time in the garden each week to help others. Last year, with the help of several volunteers, they donated over 500 pounds of fresh produce to local charities. This year, as the need has skyrocketed locally during the pandemic, they’re hoping for even larger harvest.
Their first harvest this year “was about 15 pounds total,” according to Farney. That harvest went to Hearts with a Mission. The produce from the garden is distributed among five different charities.
Right now they’re harvesting about once a week but Farney says once the tomatoes ripen, they’ll be able to harvest daily.
NBC5 News reporter Madison LaBerge graduated Magna Cum Laude from Arizona State University’s Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Madison is originally from Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She is excited to live in the Pacific Northwest. She can’t get over “how green everything is!” When Madison is not at work, she looks for new and exciting cooking recipes and explores Southern Oregon.
Feel free to send her story ideas or the address of your favorite Mexican food restaurant!