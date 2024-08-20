Gardiner man in jail on child sex crimes

GARDINER, Ore. – A Douglas County man is in jail on charges related to the suspected sexual abuse of a minor.

According to the county sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence in the 70000 block of Highway 101 in Gardiner Saturday morning.

Officers soon confirmed no crimes were being committed during the disturbance, however as they were preparing to leave the location, they learned that a minor had reported they had been the victim of sexual assault by an adult known to them.

Police began an investigation and later arrested 36-year-old Eric Thomas Cumming of Gardiner.

Gardiner faces several charges including unlawful penetration and sexual abuse.

His bond is set at $1 million.