Gardiner woman in jail after trying to sway a sex abuse victim to recant

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. – A Gardiner woman joins her husband behind bars after police say the pair of them allegedly attempted to persuade a victim of sex abuse to recant her story.

NBC News first reported the story last month, when a minor told police that she had been the victim of sexual assault by an adult known to her.

This information came while officers were responding to a disturbance at a residence in the 70000 block of Highway 101. At that time, 36-year-old Eric Thomas Cumming was arrested on multiple charges including unlawful penetration and sexual abuse.

According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday 38-year-old Tabitha Cumming was arrested and faces one charge of tampering with a witness which is a felony.

During their investigation, detectives learned that Eric Cumming who is currently in jail was writing letters to his wife Tabitha, asking her to persuade the victim to change her story.

Police say in an attempt to do this, Tabitha Cumming even contacted the Douglas County DA’s office and said the minor “had recanted her story and wanted to set the record straight.”

After speaking with both Tabitha and the victim, detectives believe the pair did indeed attempt to get the victim to change her story.

Both the husband and wife are currently in the Douglas County Jail. In addition to his previous charges, Eric Cumming also faces a charge of tampering with a witness.

