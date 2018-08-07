Garner Complex 85% contained

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – In a bit of good news Tuesday, the Oregon Department of Forestry said, “The finish line for the Garner Complex is in sight.”
In a morning update, fire managers said they’ve shifted more resources into “patrol status” with over half the fire lacking activity. No major events are expected in the near future as the 8,000-acre complex continues to smolder in Jackson County.
Crews are now monitoring and patrolling the perimeter of the fire which, as of Tuesday, was 85% contained. However, hot spots within 100 feet of the line continue to be found in the southern and western portions of the fire, ODF said. Extinguishing those hotspots continues to be a focus.
“History will judge us by what we leave behind,” said Florida Red Team Incident Commander Rick Dolan. “There’s a lot of fire season ahead of us. We want to make sure ODF can use their resources to suppress the next fire, not come back to this one.”
Level 1 evacuation notices remain in effect for some residences near the complex. For the latest information, visit https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5935/