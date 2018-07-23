Garner Complex reaches 11,564 acres

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Wildfires burning within the Garner Complex have grown to cover over 10,000 acres as the National Guard moves in to help firefighters.
The Oregon State Fire Marshal said 50 National Guard personnel arrived to staff a total of ten roadblocks to prevent the public from entering active fire areas. Current Roadblocks include the following:
- West Pickett Creek Rd at Pickett Creek Road
- Shan Creek Rd at Riverbanks Road
- Limpy Creek Rd at Riverbanks Road
- Riverbanks Road at US Hwy 199
- Lower River Road at Robertson Bridge Road
The numerous lightning-caused fires making up the Garner Complex include the Grave Fire, the Ditch Fire, the Pleasant Creek Fire, the Spencer Fires and the Taylor Fire.
The Grave Fire #3 Fire triggered Level 2 and Level 3 evacuation notices for a section of Pleasant Creek Road between the addresses of 6392 and 7235. The following is a list of evacuation levels in various areas:
- Level 3 – West Pickett Creek Road
- Level 3 – Upper end of Shan Creek Road
- Level 3 – Upper end of Limpy Creek Road
- Level 3 – Oak Flat community at the end of Illinois River Road
- Level 2 – Lower end of Shan Creek Road
- Level 2 – Lower end of Limpy Creek Road
- Level 2 – Pickett Creek Road, including secondary roads
- Level 2 – Dutcher Creek Road, including secondary roads
- Level 1 – Riverbanks Road between Limpy Creek Road and Pickett Creek Road including all
According to the state fire marshal, task forces have been working on protecting structures within the evacuation zone. As of the morning of July 23, the Garner Complex was 14% contained and 11,564 acres.
A Red Cross Shelter has been set up at Grants Pass High School located at 830 Northeast 9th Street in Grants Pass.
More information can be found here: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5935/