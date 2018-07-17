Garner Complex, Wagner Creek Complex update

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Two groups of wildfires in Jackson and Josephine Counties now cover an estimated 460 acres and are 30% contained. No structures are threatened.
According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the fires started after a thunderstorm passed through the area and put down over 1,000 lightning strikes.
ODF gave the following information about the Garner Complex in Josephine County:
- Swamp Creek: 16 miles north of Rogue River. Estimated at 3 acres. Ground and aerial resources are engaged. No structures threatened.
- Little Grayback: 8 miles east of Cave Junction. Estimated at 2 acres. Several ground resources engaged, securing the perimeter. Smoke will be present. No structures threatened.
- Spencer Creek #3: Highly visible from Grants Pass – Illinois Valley, 12 miles south of Grants Pass. Estimated at 10 acres. Ground and aerial resources are engaged. No structures threatened.
ODF provided the following information about the Wagner Creek Complex in Jackson County.
- Green Top Mountain: 5 miles northeast of Eagle Point. Estimated at 125 acres. Roughly 90% of the perimeter control line is complete, 5% contained. There was a roughly 4-acre spot fire this morning that has already been knocked down and brought back into the main body of the fire. Ground and aerial resources are engaged. No structures are threatened.
- Sterling Creek: 7 miles south of Jacksonville. Estimated at 100 acres. Roughly 55% of the perimeter control line is complete. Ground and aerial resources engaged. Level 1 evacuations are in place impacting the even number addresses only of the 7400-9400 blocks of Sterling Creek Road. Rogue Valley structural units are working on home protection and defense.
- Wagner Creek Area: Highly visible off I-5. Please contact U.S. Forest Service, Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest for additional details as it is burning on federal land. ODF is not engaged.
- Trail Creek & Elk Creek Drainage: Multiple fires are burning in the area surrounding Cleveland Ridge, Elk Creek, and the Trail Creek area which is roughly 5.5 miles north to northwest of Shady Cove. The largest fire in this area is estimated at 10 acres. Ground and aerial resources are engaged. No structures are threatened.
- There are several other fires in Jackson and Josephine Counties that we are working diligently to knock down and contain. Our air attack platform will be performing reconnaissance flights the entire day. Please know that all other ODF fires are an acre or less at this time, and are posing no threat to our communities.