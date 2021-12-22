Garrison’s Home is rebuilding with the Phoenix community

Katie Streit
Posted by Katie Streit December 22, 2021

PHOENIX, Ore. – A local furniture store is rebuilding after its store burned during the Almeda Fire.

The owner of Garrison’s Home told NBC5 News it brings new beginnings. While they aren’t rebuilding in the same space they did make it a priority to rebuild in Phoenix.

“Obviously going through that traumatic of a situation with the residents. We wanted to be back there, we wanted to rebuild with the City of Phoenix,” said Brian Garrison.

Garrison told NBC5 News they are still in the permit phase. But they hope to rebuild near the Home Depot in Phoenix.

NBC5 News reporter Katie Streit comes from her hometown, Las Vegas. Katie went to the Hank Greenspun School of Journalism & Media Studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. While in Las Vegas, Katie won a Student Emmy for her coverage of the Las Vegas Shooting Anniversary. She also hosted and produced the university's political news show, where she interviewed Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak and Congresswoman Dina Titus (NV-1). Her passion for politics turned into a coveted internship at the US Capitol in Washington D.C. In her final months working in the Las Vegas area, she was recognized for her journalism achievements by the Nevada Broadcaster's Foundation. Katie is excited to tell the stories of local Southern Oregonians and Northern Californians. Feel free to contact her at [email protected]