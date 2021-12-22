Garrison’s Home is rebuilding with the Phoenix community

PHOENIX, Ore. – A local furniture store is rebuilding after its store burned during the Almeda Fire.

The owner of Garrison’s Home told NBC5 News it brings new beginnings. While they aren’t rebuilding in the same space they did make it a priority to rebuild in Phoenix.

“Obviously going through that traumatic of a situation with the residents. We wanted to be back there, we wanted to rebuild with the City of Phoenix,” said Brian Garrison.

Garrison told NBC5 News they are still in the permit phase. But they hope to rebuild near the Home Depot in Phoenix.